5 must have tools for graphic designers on‑the‑go

As a graphic designer, you know that inspiration can strike at any moment — whether you’re ready for it or not. On top of that, if you’re working remotely, it’s more important than ever to invest in tools that let you work on projects whenever and wherever you are.

Below, we’re sharing a handful of tools and products every on-the-go graphic designer will benefit from. Whether you’re working on the road or anywhere away from your workspace, use these tools to help streamline your workflow and expand your creative potential.

✏️ Thanks to our friends at ASUS for sponsoring this blog post!

1. Portable monitor

If you find yourself needing even more visual space than what a laptop offers, consider investing in a portable monitor. For graphic designers on-the-go, portable monitors are especially useful whether you’re presenting to clients or need to view multiple applications at once.

If you’re looking for a portable monitor designed especially for creatives, try the ProArt Display PA148CTV. It’s light and slim enough to slip inside a laptop bag, and it’s equipped with all the specs that professionals demand for creative work. This 14” FHD display houses an IPS panel for wide viewing angles and excellent color reproduction. Even if it’s placed off to the side of your laptop and you’re looking at it from an off angle, the image will be bright and color-accurate.





2. Wireless mouse

Another must-have piece of hardware for designers on-the-go is a wireless mouse. With a wireless mouse, you can virtually work from wherever you’re most comfortable. On top of being travel-friendly, a wireless mouse takes up less space on your desk, and serves especially useful for designers who like to use large screens for giving presentations.

Wireless mice come in all shapes and sizes based on your specific needs and preferences, so we recommend doing a bit of research and testing them out in person before investing in one.

3. Dual-screen laptop

Dual-screen laptops are a recent innovation. Aside from the main display, there’s a secondary display where additional content can be placed. This can serve as a place for you to reference source material, or dock chat apps to keep your main screen focused on whatever design you’re working on.

For digital creatives, the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is an excellent choice. It can be configured to be powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 processor and a NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070 which can easily handle the Adobe Creative Suite and other creation programs. Learn more about it at ASUS’s website.

4. Mobile hotspot

Let’s face it—as a graphic designer, a high-speed internet connection is a must. Unfortunately, not everywhere you travel has a great WiFi connection. While you can always purchase mobile coverage for each of your devices, it’s much easier and more efficient to invest in a mobile hotspot.

Mobile hotspots are not only more secure than connecting to Public WiFi, they’re also small and compact making them easy to pack and travel with.

5. USB charging station

When you’re designing on-the-go, a USB charging station is a must. Instead of wasting time looking for multiple outlets, invest in a single USB charging station to charge them all at once. Not only does it serve as a central hub for all of your charging needs, it’s compact enough to throw in your bag and take with you wherever. Plus, USB charging stations are generally affordable and easy to find.

The ultimate set-up for designers on the go

In today’s modern landscape, designers no longer need to be chained to a desktop to effectively do their work. Pair all of these tools together, and you can become a graphic design powerhouse wherever you might find yourself. We can’t wait to see what you create! ■

