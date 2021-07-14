🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️

close
Shot by #<User:0x000055e0d44114b8>

Art by Alexander Shatov

10 graphic designers reimagine the iconic Instagram logo

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Jul 14, 2021

Share Copy

Since its inception in 2010, Instagram’s logo has drastically evolved from a hyperrealistic polaroid camera to the minimalistic, flat camera icon we know today (see below). And like countless other rebrands, when it came to the most recent logo introduced in 2016, feedback was pretty divided.

Well, leave it to the graphic design community to step in and give their own two cents on the new logo—in style, of course. Keep scrolling to check out 10 reinterpretations of the iconic Instagram logo, courtesy of graphic designers on Dribbble.


Instagram logo evoultion


Which faux Instagram logo is your favorite?

Take a look at all of these Instagram app icon variations designed by graphic designers on Dribbble and let us know which one is your favorite. Better yet, we’d love to see what kind of logo you’d like to see Instagram use. Design it and share it on Dribbble!


IG logo
By Andrey Prokopenko


Instagram logo
By Ruslan Babkin


Instagram logo
By Peter Tarka


Instagram logo
By Martin Naumann


Instagram logo
By Shankar


Retro Instagram logo
By Rafael Serra


Instagram logo
By Lalit


Instagram logo
By Damian Kidd


Instagram logo
By Lisheng Chang


Instagram logo illustration
By Monstroman


Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

Previous
Next
Loading…