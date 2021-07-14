10 graphic designers reimagine the iconic Instagram logo

Since its inception in 2010, Instagram’s logo has drastically evolved from a hyperrealistic polaroid camera to the minimalistic, flat camera icon we know today (see below). And like countless other rebrands, when it came to the most recent logo introduced in 2016, feedback was pretty divided.

Well, leave it to the graphic design community to step in and give their own two cents on the new logo—in style, of course. Keep scrolling to check out 10 reinterpretations of the iconic Instagram logo, courtesy of graphic designers on Dribbble.









Which faux Instagram logo is your favorite?

Take a look at all of these Instagram app icon variations designed by graphic designers on Dribbble and let us know which one is your favorite. Better yet, we’d love to see what kind of logo you’d like to see Instagram use. Design it and share it on Dribbble!





By Andrey Prokopenko





By Ruslan Babkin





By Peter Tarka





By Martin Naumann





By Shankar





By Rafael Serra





By Lalit





By Damian Kidd





By Lisheng Chang





By Monstroman





