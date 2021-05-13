Back to home page

Art by Katrina Navasca

Get inspired by Katrina Navasca's delicious 36 Days of Type project

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
May 13, 2021

Every year, the creative community comes together to share their unique take on the letters and numbers of our Latin alphabet through the annual open call that is 36 Days of Type . So many incredible visual interpretations came out of 36 Days of Type 2021 and we’ve been following one Dribbbler’s delicious project extra closely!

Meet Katrina Navasca—a designer and illustrator who decided to take on the 36 Days of Type challenge for the very first time this year (and we’re so glad she did)! Katrina’s signature gradients and clever compositions are only a few of the reasons why we love this project so much. Keep reading to learn more about Katrina, her design process, and get inspired to challenge yourself creatively once in a while.


Katrina Navasca Hi! My name’s Katrina. I’m a Filipino-American designer and illustrator based in Richmond, Virginia. Currently, I am a graphic designer at Siege Media, a content marketing agency.

36 Days of Type 2021 grid alphabet typography cuisine numbers letters lettering challenge grain 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration

36 Days of Type 2021

by Katrina Navasca

Why did you decide to participate in 36 Days of Type this year?

I really just wanted to create more. I also wanted to challenge myself to illustrate at a faster, more consistent pace. I’ve found that when you discipline yourself into this daily practice of making, you constantly discover new ways of seeing. Your old techniques quickly evolve, and your design instincts sharpen.


  1. A is for Asparagus • 36 Days of Type typography alphabet typography 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36 days of type vegetable letter a letter alphabet design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  2. B is for Banana • 36 Days of Type ripe banana bananas letter b letter 36 days of type lettering alphabet typography 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype banana fruit design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  3. C is for Caprese Salad • 36 Days of Type 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36 days of type typogaphy letter letter c basil tomato mozzarella caprese salad caprese design cooking gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  4. D is for Donut • 36 Days of Type lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 alphabet typogaphy letter chocolate sprinkles dessert doughnut donut design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  5. E is for Eggplant • 36 Days of Type e purple leaf lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype typography alphabet letter letter e eggplant vegetable gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  6. F is for Fries • 36 Days of Type typography letter f 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36 days of type grain ketchup fast food french fries crinkle cut fries french fry fry fries gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  7. G is for Ginger • 36 Days of Type alphabet red ginger root lettering 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36 days of type typography letter g ginger grain design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  8. H is for Hot Dog • 36 Days of Type letter h typography lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype cookout bun mustard hot dog hotdog grain design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  9. I is for Iced Coffee • 36 Days of Type latte beverage starbucks straw drink lettering 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36 days of type ice iced coffee coffee design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration


What inspired the food theme you chose?

The idea felt like second nature to me—I’ve always loved drawing food, and I enjoy finding ways to deconstruct everyday forms into simpler, geometric shapes. I also saw this as an opportunity to bring attention to foods of cultural backgrounds that aren’t as known in the Western world.


  1. J is for Jalapeño • 36 Days of Type letter j alphabet letter lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype spicy pepper vegatable jalapeno grain design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  2. K is for Korean BBQ • 36 Days of Type meat pork belly typography alphabet letter k lettering 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36 days of type kbbq korean food korean bbq korean gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  3. L is for Lumpia • 36 Days of Type spring roll alphabet typography letter l lettering 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36 days of type filipino food filipino egg roll lumpia design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  4. M is for Mussels • 36 Days of Type grain shell ocean typography alphabet letter m 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype seafood mussel mussels design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  5. N is for Naan • 36 Days of Type letter n lettering alphabet 36 days of type 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 bread indiana indian food indian naan bread naan design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  6. O is for Onion • 36 Days of Type purple alphabet letter o lettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype vegetable red onion onion slice onion grain design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  7. P is for Pretzel • 36 Days of Type grain 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 lettering 36 days of type typogaphy alphabet p letter p salt pretzel design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  8. Q is for Quesadilla • 36 Days of Type q melting grain cheese tortilla quesadilla letter q alphabet lettering 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  9. R is for Radish • 36 Days of Type typography leaves plant leaf alphabet letter r vegetable grain radish 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration


What was the most challenging part of designing something everyday for 36 days?

Keeping up with the schedule was especially challenging. I started day one blindly, with no illustrations prepared, so I was doing the challenge in real-time.

About halfway through, I actually fell behind for about a week, but I knew I had to continue!

About halfway through, I actually fell behind for about a week—but I knew I had to continue! At that point, I became less strict with myself. Keeping the quality of each illustration strong and consistent was much more important to me than catching up to the daily deadlines.


  1. S is for Salami • 36 Days of Type alphabet letter s charcuterie deli meat sausage meat salami lettering typography 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  2. T is for Tilapia • 36 Days of Type dinner lemon slice grain letter t alphabet cilantro lemon fish tilapia 36 days of type 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  3. U is for Ube • 36 Days of Type vegetable filipino food filipino sweet potato purple sweet potato purple yam ube typography alphabet 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  4. V is for Vanilla • 36 Days of Type soft serve vanilla cake cone cone ice cream cone ice cream letter v alphabet typography 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  5. W is for Watermelon • 36 Days of Type alphabet typography grain seeds letter w fruit watermelon 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  6. X is for Xiaolongbao • 36 Days of Type soup dumpling dim sum chinese xiaolongbao alphabet letter x typography asian dumpling 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  7. Y is for Yuca Fries • 36 Days of Type alphabet typography yucca south american puerto rican food fries cassava yuca fries yuca 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  8. Z is for Zucchini • 36 Days of Type grain vegetable squash typography alphabet typography zucchini letter z letter alphabet 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration


Your gradient work is so impressive. Any gradient tips you can share?

My advice is to layer multiple gradients, use gaussian blur, refer to photos, and play with color. Most importantly, trust your eye, and stick with what brings the most life and light to your illustration.


  1. 0 • 36 Days of Type plates crumbs fine china plate number 0 zero typography lettering alphabet 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  2. 1 for the Road • 36 Days of Type orange cherry tequila sunrise alcohol drink cocktail lettering typography alphabet 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  3. 2 Peas in a Pod • 36 Days of Type alphabet idiom vegetable 2 peas in a pod peas in a pod number number 2 lettering typography 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  4. 3 Musketeers • 36 Days of Type candy chocolate bar chocolate 3 musketeers 3 number 3 lettering typography alphabet 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  5. 4 for $4 • 36 Days of Type typography number 4 soda fries chicken nuggets chicken sandwich fast food wendys 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  6. 5 Gum • 36 Days of Type typography number 5 gum wrapper gum stick 5 gum chewing gum gum 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  7. 6 Piece Nugget • 36 Days of Type alphabet typography number 6 chicken fast food mcdonalds chicken nugget chicken nuggets nuggets 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  8. 7-Eleven Taquitos • 36 Days of Type tortilla grain mexican cheese 7-eleven taquitos taquito number 7 typography 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient flat food 2d vector minimal illustration
  9. 🐙 • 36 Days of Type 8 number 8 sea animal ocean purple tentacle seafood octopus typography 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration
  10. On Cloud 9 • 36 Days of Type grain candy carnival sugar typography nine number 9 cloud cotton candy 36daysoftype08 36 days of type 36daysoftype design gradient food 2d flat vector minimal illustration


Want to keep up with Katrina? Find her on Dribbble and at katrinanavasca.com.

Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

