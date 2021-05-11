Learning 3D? Check out these 5 (free) excellent tutorials

We’ve all seen it—3D is exploding. Whether it be in the gaming industry, motion pictures, and even product design, 3D has quickly become one of the most desirable skills designers want to learn.

“Even with its popularity, the 3D job market doesn’t feel saturated in any way. On the contrary, there’s still a huge need for 3D designers and this demand only continues to grow.” — Roman Klčo, 3D Designer & Illustrator

What’s more, with so many software options on the market, it’s easier than ever to find a tool you’re comfortable using. Not to mention, there are tons of new 3D resources and tutorials being shared every day which makes learning 3D more accessible than ever before.

To help you get started in the world of 3D design and illustration, we’ve rounded up a list of 5 awesome, online video tutorials for designers of any skill level. Ready? Let’s go.

A huge thanks to our friends at NVIDIA Studio for sponsoring this blog post!





1. Create a 3D Airplane Motion Graphic — Blender

NVIDIA Studio has an ever-growing list of optimized and performance boosted-apps. They’ve also built an ever-growing collection of step-by-step tutorials from renowned artists, inspiring community showcases, and much more. In this 4-Part tutorial led by 3D designer Tadej Blažič, you’ll go step-by-step into creating a 3D airplane and motion graphic all in Blender.

The first two parts of the tutorial will cover how to design the base model and the airplane model, while the next two sections will focus on the animation and rendering process. Check it out:





2. Simple Cute House (Ultra-Beginner) — Cinema 4D

Up next is a tutorial for the absolute beginner. In just 33 minutes and using Cinema 4D, you’ll go through a highly detailed workflow that shows you just how to build a 3D house scene from start to finish. If you’re totally new to 3D, this is a great place to start as it’ll help build your confidence and learn the basics of Cinema 4D.





3. How To Make Easy Abstract 3D Art — Cinema 4D

For a slightly more advanced C4D tutorial, check out NVIDIA Studio’s series with freelance 3D artist Patrick Foley. This three-part tutorial covers everything you need to know for creating 3D abstract art from scratch.

Because it’s abstract, you’ll be able to freely practice your skills and focus on the workflow without having to worry too much about making your design resemble a real-world object. Check it out:





4. Character Modeling Tutorial — Blender

For those designers interested in 3D character design, check out this excellent character modeling tutorial by Keelan Jon. Using Blender, you’ll go step-by-step in creating a basic, static 3D character. Follow along with Keelan or get creative designing your own character’s unique features.





5. A 3D Design Tool for UI Designers — Vectary

Last but not least, we have a tutorial especially for UI designers who simply want to learn how to incorporate basic 3D elements into their product designs. Using Vectary which is a web-browser 3D modeling software, you’ll learn how to create a simple 3D scene that you can use in your mobile or web designs in just under 25 minutes.





Ready to practice your 3D design skills?

Now that you’ve got some incredibly handy 3D resources under your belt, put your new learnings into practice and enter the NVIDIA Studio Playoff on Dribbble! Our friends at NVIDIA are challenging you to reimagine their unofficial mascot—a mythical creature with four massive, rabbit-like ears that’s inspired by the brightly-colored Alebrijes, which originated in Mexico.

Submit a design (3D or 2D), and you could win a Razer Blade 15 Advanced NVIDIA Studio edition laptop. We can’t wait to see what you create. Good luck! ■





