24 examples of creative illustration use in mobile design

As brands strive to connect with their audience in a digital-heavy world, illustration has become quite a coveted skill to have as a creative. Besides adding a human touch to digital products, illustration helps to differentiate you from competitors, tell a brand’s unique story, and visualize complex ideas in an accessible way.

“Product illustration aims to bring delight to the user experience. It’s also used to explain the benefits of a product and eventually, persuade people to love the product.” — Frances To, Product Designer & Illustrator

Want to try incorporating illustration into your own mobile designs? Below are some examples of different illustrative styles to explore and creative compositions to inspire you. You’ll notice each aesthetic communicates a different kind of message—so remember to thoughtfully choose the right style based on the type of product you’re designing!

Abstract compositions

Row 1: Alex Volk for Agilie Team, Nino Lekveishvili, Vladimir Gruev. Row 2: Ping Lu, Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat, Lola Kekenadze.





3D illustrations

Row 1: Fereshteh, Craftwork Studio, ✞anton mishin✞. Row 2: Anastasia Marinicheva, Sencer B. Yılmaz, Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪.





Flat style illustrations

Row 1: Yoga Perdana - Logo Designer, Craftwork Studio, Lola Kekenadze for Leavingstone. Row 2: Outcrowd , Sergio Guba for Equal, Raquel Sánchez.





Hand-drawn look & feel

Row 1: Craftwork Studio, Marta Więckowska for Fireart Studio, Kamrul Hasan. Row 2: Karthik Srinivas, Bhavna Kashyap for Nickelfox, Cuberto.





