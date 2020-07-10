close
Art by Nela Rosdiana 🕊️

24 examples of creative illustration use in mobile design

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Jul 10, 2020

As brands strive to connect with their audience in a digital-heavy world, illustration has become quite a coveted skill to have as a creative. Besides adding a human touch to digital products, illustration helps to differentiate you from competitors, tell a brand’s unique story, and visualize complex ideas in an accessible way.

“Product illustration aims to bring delight to the user experience. It’s also used to explain the benefits of a product and eventually, persuade people to love the product.” — Frances To, Product Designer & Illustrator

Want to try incorporating illustration into your own mobile designs? Below are some examples of different illustrative styles to explore and creative compositions to inspire you. You’ll notice each aesthetic communicates a different kind of message—so remember to thoughtfully choose the right style based on the type of product you’re designing!

Abstract compositions

  1. Meditation App design illustration mobile ios iphone ui ux flat clean simple sketch interface yoga player meditation app meditation
  2. UI Concept for Mobile App screen layout icon mobile typography poster vector ui color design
  3. Organic Onboarding uiux ux ui screen mobile app mobile illustration typography splash walkthroughs launch screens tour guided tour onboarding ios app
  4. Make creativity your career - Mobile ui design abstract geometric geometry concept mobile design mobile ui branding business ui graphic design design
  5. Onboarding walkthroughs typography tour splash screen onboarding mobile app mobile screens launch ios illustration guided tour app
  6. Grid design interface colours shape app design app mobile ui

Row 1: Alex Volk for Agilie Team, Nino Lekveishvili, Vladimir Gruev. Row 2: Ping Lu, Vladimir Gruev for heartbeat, Lola Kekenadze.


3D illustrations

  1. Podcast App Exploration music app uidesign audio app podcast podcast app interactive design inspiration uiux creative ui trend trend 3d art 3d illustration illustration 3d minimalism clean ui mobile app app design
  2. Superscene Objects + UI = ❤️ launch startup project elements ui design landing application presentation website web app constructor scene colorful bright characters illustrations 3d
  3. Kukla 3d icon kit gradient cards trending minimal mobile ui blender 3d icon 3d app illustration mobile
  4. Interior Mobile App cube design product menu login welcome screen illustration isometric iphone room home app mobile ui architecture interior
  6. Analytics | Mobile App ux design ux ui design ui interface illustration mobile design mobile app typography clean minimal mobile app color 3d render 3d concept 3d chart analytics google

Row 1: Fereshteh, Craftwork Studio, ✞anton mishin✞. Row 2: Anastasia Marinicheva, Sencer B. Yılmaz, Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪.


Flat style illustrations

  1. Fruits spill liquid slash splash flat design flat illustration illustration yp branding logo watermelon strawberry avocado apple fruits mobile
  2. Struct Illustrations + UI = 🥰 sign up log out sign in 404 landing application website scenes world colorful uncommon unique funny modern vector illustrations update
  3. Food lovers branding vector app design typography app colors illustration interface design ui
  5. Onboarding screens for rescue dog app vector ux flat illustrator ui interaction dribbble design dog mobile app illustration
  6. App onboarding design onboarding ui ux onboarding illustration onboarding screen app onboarding onboarding illustration app design mobile ui ui design product design

Row 1: Yoga Perdana - Logo Designer, Craftwork Studio, Lola Kekenadze for Leavingstone. Row 2: Outcrowd , Sergio Guba for Equal, Raquel Sánchez.


Hand-drawn look & feel

  1. Introducing Wake Up Illustrations working work in progress waiting study app design uidesign uiux ui walkthrough site 404 app illustration application svg craftwork landing vector web
  2. Who's chirping? voice recording concept product design flat fireart studio fireart bird mobile ui drawing application mobile illustration app ui design ui ux design
  3. Onboarding Screen Exploration flat ios splash music app uiux ux app design app onboarding ui onboarding screen mobile app design minimal design ui typography illustration mobile mobile app onboarding illustration onboarding
  4. Charco - Free Illustrations web app product download free illustrations screens onboarding empty ui design
  5. Calm App Design - Keep Calm dashboad splash abstract pattern music app music dribbble product managment minimal logo illustration anxiety stress meditation sleep dark website web app
  6. Rate your ride mobile taxi face rating slider smile ride emotional interface design illustration graphics app icons ux ui cuberto

Row 1: Craftwork Studio, Marta Więckowska for Fireart Studio, Kamrul Hasan. Row 2: Karthik Srinivas, Bhavna Kashyap for Nickelfox, Cuberto.


