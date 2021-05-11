  1. Spot Illustrations - Expressions illustrations sad error fail success happy rainbow champagne ufo icecream expressions set yellow illustration
  2. Guides Illustrations yellow casestudies article help center webinars recipes blog illustrative set illustrations website guides resources
  3. Pattern Illustration for Sleeknote Recipes patterns characters illustrations ui recipe yellow character popup sleeknote illustration
  4. Illustrative Icons - New home page homepage home hand black beige lineart border yellow flag check email illustrative illustration iconset icons
  5. Managed Solution Illustrations teamwork key website illustrations sleeknote yellow border set characters character illustration ui
  6. Spot Illustrations sign chat bag email bird set illustrations spot spot illustration ui popup sleeknote illustration
  7. Editor icons ux editor web figma clean minimal icon design branding ui
  8. Homepage 2020 web animal hero section ux motion animation popup design popup design figma website ui branding
  9. Dialogs for stuff modal box modal scribble illustration dashboad sleeknote minimal figma ux design branding ui
  10. Character Illustrations branding people human hair head avatar design characters females female avatar sleeknote character ui design illustration
  11. Navigate to everywhere figma web branding design illustration minimal ux ui menubar menu navigation menu navigation bar navigation
  12. Blog Cover - Nonprofit Popup Examples article blog green blue yellow promotion sales ui hat character sleeknote web popup illustration
  13. Blog Covers bath hand blue pale yellow hero area hero image character publish article blog cover blog illustrations illustration sleeknote popup
  14. Profile Avatars illustrations hair head product design profiles profile avatar icons avatars avatar green yellow icons circle character icon popup sleeknote illustration ux ui
  15. Typeface Rebranding figma font colors concept graphic design type typography design identity colorful instagram branding brand
  16. Blog Cover - Announcement Email Examples light announcement article illustration yellow blue marketing email marketing character newsletter email article blog cover blog ui popup sleeknote illustration
  17. Dashboard campaigns product branding illustration web metric folder filter campaign ui design figma minimal minimalistic design ux ui dashboard
  18. Blog Cover - Online Shopping Statistics shopping yellow cover mobile laptop article illustration ecommerce online shopping online sleeknote sitting illustration article design character publish hero image blog article
  19. Updated dashboard data number product dashboard design minimalist minimal metric graphic chart dashboard dashboard ui design ux figma ui
  20. Dashboard navigation dashboard design figma branding dashboard app minimalist design minimal ux ui navigation dashboard
  21. Blog Cover - Email List brown purple hold ui element list email avatars handshake hands character icons circle sleeknote popup illustration blue web ux ui
  22. Characters & Avatars people crowd avatars avatar woman women men man clothes face hair head characters design characters sleeknote popup illustration blue web ui
  23. Blog experiment web design website minimal grid ux ui navigation blog type illustration figma minimalist
  24. Illustration Explorations Workshop clothes popup hair circle workshop character characters design explorations people yellow blue background shapes flowers characters sleeknote ui ux illustration
