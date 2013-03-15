Travis Arnold

Owl Eyes Logo

Travis Arnold
Travis Arnold
  • Save
Owl Eyes Logo brand branding identity logo nerd owl lettering typography
Download color palette

I think I finally got this where I like it. Personal branding for my new design company I'm starting.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2013
Travis Arnold
Travis Arnold
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Travis Arnold

View profile
    • Like