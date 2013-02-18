Seth Taylor

Athletes Movers

Seth Taylor
Seth Taylor
  • Save
Athletes Movers
Download color palette

Just a quick variation for you to consider. I sure like the simplicity of your original one. This one gives a little more (maybe too much) emphasis and form to the box.

9e18a9280f65837ae42f31866946aa38
Rebound of
Athletes Movers
By Sean Heisler
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Seth Taylor
Seth Taylor

More by Seth Taylor

View profile
    • Like