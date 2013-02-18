Sean Heisler

Athletes Movers

Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Hire Me
  • Save
Athletes Movers logo logotype identity simple modern minimal person running football box mover moving athlete
Download color palette

Working on a logo concept for a moving company called Athletes Movers.

Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Sean Heisler

View profile
    • Like