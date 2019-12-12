Purrweb UX

House Renting App

House Renting App
House Renting App accomodation night cost checkin checkout houses renting real estate web website product purrweb figma design ux ui
Check out the screens we’ve designed for an app that helps to find a suitable rental property. With contemporary architecture & interior design.

A few details:

🏠 Right from the start, we’ve identified targets as modern architecture lovers aged between 25 and 30.

🏡 When we search for houses to rent, our primary focus is houses. Not beautifully crafted interfaces. To achieve that, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space and no vivid colors.

Press L if you like this work and say
When it comes to living space if design matters?

Created by Vadim Subbotin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

