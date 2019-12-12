House Renting App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Check out the screens we’ve designed for an app that helps to find a suitable rental property. With contemporary architecture & interior design.
A few details:
🏠 Right from the start, we’ve identified targets as modern architecture lovers aged between 25 and 30.
🏡 When we search for houses to rent, our primary focus is houses. Not beautifully crafted interfaces. To achieve that, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space and no vivid colors.
Press L if you like this work and say
When it comes to living space if design matters?
Created by Vadim Subbotin
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
