Uğur Yabar

  1. Petopy - Pet Web App medical petcare animalcare animal veterinary veterinarian healthcare health care concept website website landingpage landing page medicine petshop pet
    View Petopy - Pet Web App
    Petopy - Pet Web App
  2. BLOG CLUB - Blog UI kit [Freebie] minimal ui kit blog mobile iphone design ui ux ios clean ui app
    View BLOG CLUB - Blog UI kit [Freebie]
    BLOG CLUB - Blog UI kit [Freebie]
  3. Blender.- Landing Page chart minimal landing dashboard design website web ui ux ui clean
    Shot Link
    View Blender.- Landing Page
    Blender.- Landing Page
  4. Allsa - Physiotherapist App app app design apple clean mobile app design healthy health app physiotherapy modern mobile ui simple design ui ux ui animated animation
    Shot Link
    View Allsa - Physiotherapist App
    Allsa - Physiotherapist App
  5. Allsa - Physiotherapist App simple design physiotherapy modern ui ux mobile health app health design clean apple app design app
    View Allsa - Physiotherapist App
    Allsa - Physiotherapist App
  6. Allsa - Homepage minimal modern physiotherapy healthcare health app health ui ux design app ui clean mobile
    View Allsa - Homepage
    Allsa - Homepage
  7. Allsa - Physiotherapist App simple ui mobile ui health app health modern clean apple app design app uiux design physiotherapist
    Shot Link
    View Allsa - Physiotherapist App
    Allsa - Physiotherapist App
  8. Workout & Fitness - Concept App apple workout ui ux mobile app interface heart rate gym fitness exercises concept design colorful clean ui clean calories design app
    Shot Link
    View Workout & Fitness - Concept App
    Workout & Fitness - Concept App
  9. Real Estate - Mobile App Concept mobile app design ui simple real estate modern house modern minimal mobile app app house home clean architecture
    Shot Link
    View Real Estate - Mobile App Concept
    Real Estate - Mobile App Concept
  10. Real Estate - Website Concept minimal landingpage webdesign ui simple real estate modern house modern house home clean architecture
    1
    Shot Link
    View Real Estate - Website Concept
    Real Estate - Website Concept
  11. Diaphragm - Photo Editor - iOS App ui kit ux ui photo effect photo editor photo edit photo background photo app photo ios app iphonex ios dark theme colorful color chart app album
    View Diaphragm - Photo Editor - iOS App
    Diaphragm - Photo Editor - iOS App
  12. Bank App - Details Page crypto wallet ui ux statistics progress profile product money mobile ios icons ecommerce data dashboard cryptocurrency crypto chart bitcoin bank app design app
    View Bank App - Details Page
    Bank App - Details Page
  13. Busines - Bank App ui ux chart statistics progress product profile money ios mobile icons ecommerce app design data dashboard wallet currency crypto bitcoin bank app
    View Busines - Bank App
    Busines - Bank App
  14. Beat Solutions - Request Management design clean web panel tables list request management dashboard admin
    View Beat Solutions - Request Management
    Beat Solutions - Request Management
  15. Vakıf Emeklilik - BES Homepage clean website web wallet pay money insurance financial finance dashboard chart banking bank
    View Vakıf Emeklilik - BES Homepage
    Vakıf Emeklilik - BES Homepage
  16. Vakıf Emeklilik - Landing Page insurance website web wallet pay money financial finance dashboard chart banking bank
    View Vakıf Emeklilik - Landing Page
    Vakıf Emeklilik - Landing Page
  17. e-Scooter Details & Payment ui ux sharing scooter rental app rent product details payment onboard mockup mobile login iphone ios illustration clean app
    View e-Scooter Details & Payment
    e-Scooter Details & Payment
  18. e-Scooter Rental App app iphone ui ux payment product details ios sharing scooter rental app rent onboard mockup mobile login illustration clean
    View e-Scooter Rental App
    e-Scooter Rental App
  19. e-Scooter Login&Onboard mockup ui sharing scooter rental app rent onboard mobile login ios illustration clean
    View e-Scooter Login&Onboard
    e-Scooter Login&Onboard
  20. GIGA - Mail Service notification message web inbox ui ux mail email desktop clean
    View GIGA - Mail Service
    GIGA - Mail Service
  21. Car Rental - App Screen ui ux ui sketch service ride rental iphone concept car button app
    View Car Rental - App Screen
    Car Rental - App Screen
  22. Car Rental Service - App iphone ride ui ux sketch service rental concept car button app
    View Car Rental Service - App
    Car Rental Service - App
  23. Mutlubiev - Cleaning Service illustration maintenance home-service repair plumbing website ios app clean app ui ux cleaning service cleaning company cleaning
    View Mutlubiev - Cleaning Service
    Mutlubiev - Cleaning Service
  24. Sensolus - Asset tracking solution service ride navigation gradient web ui ux tracking track status city map location illustration app
    View Sensolus - Asset tracking solution
    Sensolus - Asset tracking solution
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Uğur Yabar