Seal R2

Seal R2 seal shield badge cliche
From the feedback by Andy Chipperfield, I've added some concentric circles to the inner black circle to make it look like vinyl!

I actually prefer this one more. The previous dribbble shot reminded me of truck wheels. This appears more music related :)

Rebound of
Seal
Posted on Dec 5, 2010
