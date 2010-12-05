I'm loving all these seals & badges that have been floating around dribbble & the design community for a while now. I realise it's very cliche and a bit of a design trend but thought I'd give it a go and play with some paths.



Not really played with paths in Photoshop before (fear of the unknown) but it's a real powerful tool that I've thoroughly enjoyed using.



Any tips or criticism (constructive or otherwise) much appreciated.