Seal

Seal seal shield badge cliche
I'm loving all these seals & badges that have been floating around dribbble & the design community for a while now. I realise it's very cliche and a bit of a design trend but thought I'd give it a go and play with some paths.

Not really played with paths in Photoshop before (fear of the unknown) but it's a real powerful tool that I've thoroughly enjoyed using.

Any tips or criticism (constructive or otherwise) much appreciated.

Posted on Dec 5, 2010
