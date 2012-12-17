Julieta Felix

JF monogram

Julieta Felix
Julieta Felix
  • Save
JF monogram logo vector monogram black white gotham illustrator julieta felix hermosillo mexico branding
Download color palette

Making an abstract monogram for my personal branding. Any feedback is appreciated! Thanks!

Julieta Felix
Julieta Felix

More by Julieta Felix

View profile
    • Like