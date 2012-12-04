Mike | Creative Mints

Knight

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Hire Me
  • Save
Knight iphone ios app gui sword game character menu button screen loading settings pen pencil sketch paper vintage old rusty knight interface navigation
Knight iphone ios app gui sword game character menu button screen loading settings pen pencil sketch paper vintage old rusty knight interface navigation
Download color palette
  1. knight.jpg
  2. Full_size.jpg

Betrayal, intrigues, revolts and of course hordes of the undead tearing the kingdom apart - what else do you need from an iPhone RPG?:)

The detailed welcome screen sketch is attached, as usual.
.....
Tools: Rotring Rapidograph 0.35, UniBall White, Copic Multiliner 0,5

Mike | Creative Mints
Mike | Creative Mints
Graphic design & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Mike | Creative Mints

View profile
    • Like