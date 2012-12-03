Winter: Breath In The Crystal Air

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
White washed, vacant leaves
Deserting trees and bees and breeze,
Falling toward a forest floor
To rest together evermore.
Upon which is claimed a heavenly canvas blank, sculpted, woven there, covering those who walked before,
There upon the forest floor.
