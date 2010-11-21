New Leaders

Alternative Button States

Download color palette

I jumped back into Photoshop to provide my developers a number of different menu styles and button states. I nicked the count down timer style from Photobooth that will invoke when you click record your first take. The center button will disable and evaporate in quarters to further illustrate the counting down effect.

Sound Stage Redux
Posted on Nov 21, 2010
