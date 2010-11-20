Sound Stage Redux

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was working away when I looked down at my desk and noticed my iPhone next to my Apple Remote. I asked myself why couldn't work and look just like that. I am a fan of Apple's minimalist industrial design and software interfaces. I want to pair the on-screen iPhone with something that seems familiar and simple.
I have to credit both Jonathan Ive and Nobtaka for their inspiration.
http://bit.ly/Nobtaka-Apple-Remote
I was in the process of implementing the last miniaturized interface when this spark of inspiration happened. I think I am going to switch gears and implement this instead. The functionality is basically the same. The audio level indicator might be a little tricker but I think it is worth it.