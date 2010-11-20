Sound Stage Redux

I was working away when I looked down at my desk and noticed my iPhone next to my Apple Remote. I asked myself why couldn't work and look just like that. I am a fan of Apple's minimalist industrial design and software interfaces. I want to pair the on-screen iPhone with something that seems familiar and simple.



I have to credit both Jonathan Ive and Nobtaka for their inspiration.

http://bit.ly/Nobtaka-Apple-Remote



I was in the process of implementing the last miniaturized interface when this spark of inspiration happened. I think I am going to switch gears and implement this instead. The functionality is basically the same. The audio level indicator might be a little tricker but I think it is worth it.