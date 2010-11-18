Bauke Schildt

Dribble Design Ambigram

Dribble Design Ambigram ambigram ambigram design challenge
My attempt at an ambigram.
Mine always seem to look better on paper. :-/

Rebound of
Ambigram Design Challenge
By Coby Chapple
Posted on Nov 18, 2010
