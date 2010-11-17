Coby Chapple

Ambigram Design Challenge

Coby Chapple
Coby Chapple
  • Save
Ambigram Design Challenge ambigram design challenge type typography playoff
Download color palette

Here's a challenge: Rebound with your best ambigram of the word 'design'.

This is my first ever ambigram attempt (did it this morning). Have a go!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2010
Coby Chapple
Coby Chapple

More by Coby Chapple

View profile
    • Like