Jayson Lane

Icon Sketch Freebie

Jayson Lane
Jayson Lane
  • Save
Icon Sketch Freebie freebie icon wireframe sketch
Download color palette

I was really inspired yesterday by @Artua's Wind tracker icon sketches and made this, you can download here: http://d.pr/f/gb4L

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Jayson Lane
Jayson Lane

More by Jayson Lane

View profile
    • Like