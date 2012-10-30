Joe Nicklo

#HelpNYC White

White version of #HelpNYC - Please like/share this. New York City's worst storm ever has left 7.5 million people without electricity, destroyed homes, cars, public transportation...if you can help in any way, please donate to the American Red Cross at http://www.redcross.org/

Rebound of
#HelpNYC
