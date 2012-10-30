Joe Nicklo

#HelpNYC

Joe Nicklo
Joe Nicklo
  • Save
#HelpNYC new york nyc new york city helpnyc hurricane relief aid support
Download color palette

#HelpNYC - Please like/share this. New York City's worst storm ever has left 7.5 million people without electricity, destroyed homes, cars, public transportation...if you can help in any way, please donate to the American Red Cross at http://www.redcross.org/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 30, 2012
Joe Nicklo
Joe Nicklo

More by Joe Nicklo

View profile
    • Like