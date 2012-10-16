Sumit Paul

Getpalliativecare.org

Sumit Paul
Sumit Paul
  • Save
Getpalliativecare.org website design frontend backend wordpress healthcare yellow white clean
Download color palette

Just finished working on the website for GetPalliativeCare.org. They are an organization that provides palliative care information for people coping with serious illnesses. Check it out: getpalliativecare.org

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2012
Sumit Paul
Sumit Paul

More by Sumit Paul

View profile
    • Like