Mark Velmiskin

Booknetic - Settings menu

Mark Velmiskin
Mark Velmiskin
Hire Me
  • Save
Booknetic - Settings menu uielements userexperiencedesign userexperience appointment settings ui settings page settings setting plugin wordpress plugin wordpress development wordpress design wordpress dashboard interface menu ui ux baku azerbaijan
Download color palette

Hello!
Next shot "Settings menu"

Check out on Codecanyon
Watch Video on YouTube

Press "L" and don't forget to check 2x.
Thanks!

Mark Velmiskin
Mark Velmiskin
Welcome to my Design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Mark Velmiskin

View profile
    • Like