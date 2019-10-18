Abinash Mohanty

Salesla Dashboard - Mobile Screen - Amazon Sellers

Salesla Dashboard - Mobile Screen - Amazon Sellers web landing empty product amazon seller clean blue sketch vector graphics ux ui analytics data design interface app mobile dashboard
Happy Friday Guys! I’m sharing few mobile screens from our upcoming product version for Amazon sellers called Salesla. It’s gonna be live pretty soon. I will share more shots afterwards. Stay tuned!

Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

