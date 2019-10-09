Abinash Mohanty

Sellers Dashboard - Feedback Performance - B2B 1.5

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Sellers Dashboard - Feedback Performance - B2B 1.5 ui ux blue purple b2b flipkart amazon sell sellers mobile app web gradient colors admin analytics graph chart charts dashboard
Download color palette

Hey Guys! This is another shot from our upcoming seller dashboard product. I will share more shots with its list of features afterwards. Stay Tuned.

I hope you like it.

Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Sellers dashboard 1.4 4x
Rebound of
Sellers Dashboard 1.4
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like