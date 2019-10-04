Duffle Bag Boys - Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
When Duffle Bag Boys contacted me to develop their new Brand Identity, i instantly developed a special connection with them since they are a brand created to represent all the hustlers and entrepreneurs worldwide 🌍
Based on Chicago, they produce not only apparel but also media content relating to their brand and city.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com