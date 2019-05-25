Duffle Bag Boys - Logomark Design

Here's the Logomark created for Duffle Bag Boys, a Travel Clothing Brand aimed at Digital Nomads and Young Entrepreneurs who are really serious about their money, hustle, and goals 💰

I aimed to create a bold logo with an emphasis on the globe, since traveling the world it's one of the main benefits of being a Digital Nomad or even an Online Entrepreneur 🌍

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--