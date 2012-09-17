Kostadin Kokalanov

Haiti

Haiti haiti earthquake paper
This lettering was made for a charity poster back in 2010 when the disastrous earthquake happenеd in Haiti. It's HAITI written with cyrillic alphabet ХАИТИ.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
