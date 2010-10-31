Michael Spitz

LIGHTFORCE : 2 (Stacked)

Thomas suggested we try this guy stacked, so here's a quick shot of that.

Tried it left justified as well, but the centered lockup seemed more befitting...

Not sure if the client is willing to split the name > but this is probably a viable option if they're up for it.

Posted on Oct 31, 2010
