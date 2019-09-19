Wisecraft

Armor Kote - Grid Design

Armor Kote - Grid Design vector ui illustration logo design brand identity negative space identity designer smart mark logomark grid layout logotype designer mark icon symbol a letter a day typography wordmark logo lettermark identity design branding brand
A couple of months ago, i worked with Armor Kote in order to develop a new logo to replace their old one.

Armor Kote is a company that develops off-road care products, so i decided to create a logomark that included the initials along with an impression of road marks caused by off-road vehicles on dirt 🏍

