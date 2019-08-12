Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Armor Kote - Logomark Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Armor Kote - Logomark Design illustration logo design brand brand identity negative space identity designer logomark logotypedesign black and white cleverlogo smart mark flat 2d geometric lettermark logotype designer trademark k logo a letter a day typography branding
Armor Kote - Logomark Design illustration logo design brand brand identity negative space identity designer logomark logotypedesign black and white cleverlogo smart mark flat 2d geometric lettermark logotype designer trademark k logo a letter a day typography branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. Armor-Kote-Drib1.jpg

Earlier this year, i worked with Armor Kote in order to develop a new logo to replace their old one.

Armor Kote is a company that develops off-road care products, so i decided to create a logomark that included the initials along with an impression of road marks caused by off-road vehicles on dirt 🏍

Was this a good rebrand?

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Armor kote drib 4x
Rebound of
Armor Kote - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like