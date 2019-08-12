Armor Kote - Logomark Design

Earlier this year, i worked with Armor Kote in order to develop a new logo to replace their old one.

Armor Kote is a company that develops off-road care products, so i decided to create a logomark that included the initials along with an impression of road marks caused by off-road vehicles on dirt 🏍

Was this a good rebrand?

