Armor Kote - Logomark Design

Earlier this year, i worked with Armor Kote in order to develop a new logo to replace their old one.
Armor Kote is a company that develops off-road care products, so i decided to create a logomark that included the initials along with an impression of road marks caused by off-road vehicles on dirt 🏍
Was this a good rebrand?
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com