Daria Marie About Section

Here's part of the "About" section for the new Daria Marie site/portfolio that i'm designing and developing. I've fallen in love with the grid/"pinteresty" layout lately, and it fit so well with this project.
This site should be launching soon, so keep an eye out for it here and at http://www.awakendesigncompany.com