Awaken Design Company

Daria Marie Website & Portfolio

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
Daria Marie Website & Portfolio wordpress ui ui design textures texture progress homepage home hand lettering hand drawn hand concept colorful coffee black white grey brown tan yellow watercolor portfolio webdesign web design web website
Download color palette

Update on the new Daria Marie website - We decided to left align the logo/right align the navigation & tagline.

I'm really excited about partnering up on this website with the client - She's bringing a lot of cool organic touches to the site, I think it's going to turn out wonderfully :)

http://www.awakendesigncompany.com

5f24c781d5d1152665f5fb4417712c91
Rebound of
Daria Marie Website & Portfolio
By Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like