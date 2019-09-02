Onboaring Illustrations

Hey fellas! A few more onboarding screens from the app that helps to charge phones on the go! Catch the vibe!

The main considerations:

💡 To make the starting point effortless, we’ve integrated QR codes into the app. So getting access to power banks is a matter of 10 seconds (or less).

🏃‍♂️ There’s no need to place the power bank back. All the stations with available power banks are shown on the map — you just need to find the nearest place to get there.

📞 You don’t have to sit and wait for the phone to charge — we already said that. However, the ‘portability’ option is as good as it deserves to be mentioned once again

Share the workarounds to save iPhones from dying!

Charging overnight?

Using a wireless charger in the office/car?

