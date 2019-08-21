Charge on the Go Onboarding Screens

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
There’s no need to prove how helpful power banks are, right? But what if we told you that the charging experience may be even better? Ofc, if there’s an app, like the one we’ve built, at hand 🙂
A few main points:
💡 To make the starting point effortless, we’ve integrated QR codes into the app. So getting access to power banks is a matter of 10 seconds (or less).
🏃♂️There’s no need to place the power bank back. All the stations with available power banks are shown on the map — you just need to find the nearest place and get there.
📞 You don’t have to sit and wait for the phone to charge — we already said that. However, the ‘portability’ option is as good as it deserves to be mentioned once again
Created by Anastasia Martyan
Created by Anastasia Martyan
