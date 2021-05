Work Responsibly - Full Size

Update: Vote for SOTD on Awwwards. ๐ŸŽŠ

Full-size preview of the new WorkResponsibly.org site. ๐ŸŒฟ

The top part welcomes you with a typographic intro (and value prop.), which is followed by a grid of topics so you can easily switch into each subpage. The rest of the page is filled in with featured posts from all topics, giving you a taste of the content.

More info about the whole project in my previous shot

(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)

