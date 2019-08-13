Work Responsibly - Full Size

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Full-size preview of the new WorkResponsibly.org site. 🌿
The top part welcomes you with a typographic intro (and value prop.), which is followed by a grid of topics so you can easily switch into each subpage. The rest of the page is filled in with featured posts from all topics, giving you a taste of the content.
More info about the whole project in my previous shot
Got an interesting link related to work ethics/productivity? Feel free to Let me know. 😌
(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)
