Work Responsibly - Homepage

WorkResponsibly.org is launching today! 😇🙏

Pretty excited about doing a slightly different (side)project this time.

WorkResponsibly.org is a collection of resources for a healthy and balanced approach to work. 😌🌿 It’s a new website about work ethics and productivity with a mission to open up a conversation about the benefits of having a balanced, mindful and more responsible approach to work.

It includes useful links to articles, videos, apps and books from reliable sources, covering topics such as stress, sleep, focus and more (anxiety, confidence, motivation coming soon), to offer quick self-help links for those in need. If you’ve ever struggled with these (just like I have), it may be worth checking out. 👏

