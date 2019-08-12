Work Responsibly - Homepage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Update: Vote for SOTD on Awwwards. 🎊
WorkResponsibly.org is launching today! 😇🙏
Pretty excited about doing a slightly different (side)project this time.
WorkResponsibly.org is a collection of resources for a healthy and balanced approach to work. 😌🌿 It’s a new website about work ethics and productivity with a mission to open up a conversation about the benefits of having a balanced, mindful and more responsible approach to work.
It includes useful links to articles, videos, apps and books from reliable sources, covering topics such as stress, sleep, focus and more (anxiety, confidence, motivation coming soon), to offer quick self-help links for those in need. If you’ve ever struggled with these (just like I have), it may be worth checking out. 👏
👉 Visit live site
(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)
—
Instagram