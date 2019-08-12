Ales Nesetril

Work Responsibly - Homepage

Work Responsibly - Homepage landing page prague anxiety motivation sleep stress focus healthy work balance strv ales nesetril calm mindfulness wellness wellbeing health minimal site wireframe productivity work responsibly
Download color palette
  1. workresponsibly-dribbble-01-ales-nesetril.png
  2. workresponsibly-dribbble-01-ales-nesetril-full_2x.png
  3. workresponsibly-dribbble-01-ales-nesetril-full.png

Update: Vote for SOTD on Awwwards. 🎊

WorkResponsibly.org is launching today! 😇🙏

Pretty excited about doing a slightly different (side)project this time.

WorkResponsibly.org is a collection of resources for a healthy and balanced approach to work. 😌🌿 It’s a new website about work ethics and productivity with a mission to open up a conversation about the benefits of having a balanced, mindful and more responsible approach to work.

It includes useful links to articles, videos, apps and books from reliable sources, covering topics such as stress, sleep, focus and more (anxiety, confidence, motivation coming soon), to offer quick self-help links for those in need. If you’ve ever struggled with these (just like I have), it may be worth checking out. 👏

👉 Visit live site

(Psst, made in Webflow #nocode)


