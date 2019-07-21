7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android Rate Us Screenshot Experiment

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android Rate Us Screenshot Experiment star fail story conversion green screenshot experiment rate android bicycle app sprocket
Sprocket Android Rate Us Screenshot Experiment star fail story conversion green screenshot experiment rate android bicycle app sprocket
Download color palette
  1. screenshots_white_backgrounds_w_curved_edges_copy_3.png
  2. slice.png

This experiment to add a new rate us screenshot to the end failed - and let me know if you have any ideas for what to try next :)

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Screenshots white backgrounds w curved edges copy 2 4x
Rebound of
Sprocket Android Screenshot Thumbnail Txt Improvement Experiment
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like