Sprocket Android Screenshot Thumbnail Txt Improvement Experiment

I realized two things:

1. Installers are trying to read screenshot thumbnails without tapping them

2. Because I have a video, the feature graphic cuts off all but half of the first screenshot

I found and tested a clever solution from JUMP Bicycle app and it significantly increased conversion because you can now read all the marketing text in the first screenshots thumbnail!

Posted on Jul 20, 2019
We make a bicycle marketplace

