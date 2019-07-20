Sprocket Android Screenshot Thumbnail Txt Improvement Experiment

I realized two things:

1. Installers are trying to read screenshot thumbnails without tapping them

2. Because I have a video, the feature graphic cuts off all but half of the first screenshot

I found and tested a clever solution from JUMP Bicycle app and it significantly increased conversion because you can now read all the marketing text in the first screenshots thumbnail!

