Ambigram typography ambigram illustrative digital lettering
Inspired by some 80s music this morning. One of the few ambigrams for which I did literally one thumbnail sketch which was about 1/2 an inch...the rest was finalized on the computer.

Ambigram // Elizabeth v2 // Final
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
