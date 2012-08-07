Nikita Prokhorov

Ambigram // Elizabeth v2 // Final

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Hire Me
  • Save
Ambigram // Elizabeth v2 // Final typography ambigram illustrative digital lettering
Download color palette

Finished second version of the Elizabeth ambigram. I think the EL/TH flips are a lot better and smoother. Any thoughts?

27735c579a61e5ef6cb4715f18346292
Rebound of
Ambigram // Elizabeth v2
By Nikita Prokhorov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like