Rock Agile Logo Design

A logo design we recently completed for Rock Agile, a DevOps company out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The mark itself is to signify that the company is both sturdy and agile in itself, signified by the red rook. Because DevOps is a strategic play in the game of business, we felt it strongly signified the role that Rock Agile takes when hired by companies. The logotype is a mixture of custom type that plays well with the typography used in their website. Though more is to come of what the company is doing, we’ll have a case study up soon with this and more at So Magnetic’s Website