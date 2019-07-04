Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑦 𝐹𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝐽𝑢𝑙𝑦! 🎆

˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
Hire Me
  • Save
𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑦 𝐹𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝐽𝑢𝑙𝑦! 🎆 pride hug young teenager teen children boys love wins kids couple love is love fourth of july fireworks lgbt queer gif gay animation neon character
Download color palette

✍️ Original drawing by Beth David.

(Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl6xB1lhl25)

Based on the characters 'Sherwin & Jonathan' from the animated short film "In A Heartbeat". 💗🏳️‍🌈

🎬 (Link: https://youtu.be/2REkk9SCRn0)

Happy 4th of July, Y'all! 🇺🇸 🎆

Heart still 2x
Rebound of
𝑵𝒐 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒔, 𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! 🍬
By ˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧
🦩ᴀᴛʟᴀɴᴛᴇᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛs🦜ᴇʟʏsɪᴀɴ ᴇᴅɪᴛs🦚ᴅᴇʟᴘʜɪᴄ ᴅᴇsɪɢɴs🌴🍹🏳️‍🌈♡⊹
Hire Me

More by ˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

View profile
    • Like