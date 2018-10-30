𝑵𝒐 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒌𝒔, 𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! 🍬

✍️ Original drawing by Beth David.

(Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba5u6fulavL/?taken-by=bbethdavidd)

Based on the characters 'Sherwin & Jonathan' from the animated short film "In A Heartbeat". 💗🏳️‍🌈

🎬 (Link: https://youtu.be/2REkk9SCRn0)

Happy Halloween, Y'all! 🎃