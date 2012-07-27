James Oconnell

Grids and guides

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
Grids and guides grid guide pencil illustration typography glass layers build pipes information flow
Download color palette

Perfecting a layout for an illustration commission based on theoretical approach to something.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like