Sean Ford

Prodigal // 2

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Prodigal // 2 software entrepreneur freelance startup digital tech vector logomark print branding icon design letter typography mark identity symbol brand logo
Download color palette

Logo for a tech startup that never made it.

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like