Sprocket Android Icon 2019

After not doing much with the 2014 icon for years I ran some Play Store Experiments and found that simple tweaks improved downloads by +50%!

Check out the original that was rebounded. What do you think?

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB