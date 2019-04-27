7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android Icon 2019

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android Icon 2019 material icon branding logo green illustration bike bicycle ui app sprocket android
Sprocket Android Icon 2019 material icon branding logo green illustration bike bicycle ui app sprocket android
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_-_design_job_req_post_copy_10.png
  2. sprocket_-_1.5.27_play_store_app_icon_test_1.png

After not doing much with the 2014 icon for years I ran some Play Store Experiments and found that simple tweaks improved downloads by +50%!

Check out the original that was rebounded. What do you think?

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Appic sprocket andr
Rebound of
Sprocket Android Icon
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2019
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like