Sprocket Android Icon sprocket app bicycle bicycle app android logotype gear cog freewheel app icon icon
This image resonates with cyclists, is understood as a bicycle sprocket and not any other type of gear, is memorable, works in monochrome and scales optically. Symbolically it is a metaphor for consciousness; the outer cognition spinning around the inner self.

This final sprocket combination of shapes is based on a single-speed 16-tooth bicycle cog and the inner pattern of a SunTour freewheel.

Sprocket
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket

Posted on Mar 31, 2015
We make a bicycle marketplace

